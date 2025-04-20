– As WWE gears up for WrestleMania 41 Sunday, there’s been a noticeable shift in how certain details are being handled behind the scenes. According to sources, the company is keeping match order and producer assignments much more under wraps than usual. While it’s not uncommon for WWE to play things close to the vest during WrestleMania weekend, the level of secrecy this year has reportedly increased. Talent and crew members we’ve spoken to noted that they’ve been given limited information and that some details are being shared on more of a need-to-know basis compared to previous years. A lineup has surfaced, and we will share it soon, however as always, things will be “subject to change.”

– There has also been speculation about Randy Orton’s opponent for Sunday’s card. One source specifically shut down a circulating rumor that former WWE Superstar Rusev (Miro in AEW) would be returning to face Orton. The source stated plainly that they do not expect Rusev to be involved, despite the “Rusev Day!” chants during the pre-show that were semi-acknowledged by the panelists.

– On the celebrity and guest front, former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE fan Daniel Cormier was in attendance for WrestleMania Saturday. Cormier has maintained ties with WWE since his special referee appearance at Extreme Rules in 2022. He did a lot of the ESPN interviews with WWE talent for the digital space this weekend, in addition to hosting a special “Good Guy / Bad Guy” with Chael Sonnen at WWE World, which featured Liv Morgan, Penta and others.

– In other news, we’ve received several inquiries regarding Bayley’s WWE status following her recent Women’s Championship victory. For those wondering, Bayley quietly re-signed with WWE either in the final months of 2023 or very early in 2024. While the company did not make a public announcement, sources confirm her new deal is locked in, securing her place with WWE for the foreseeable future.

