As WWE gets ready to bring back their all-women’s premium live event, WWE Evolution 2, this weekend, there is a lot of speculation regarding familiar faces from the past turning up at the highly-anticipated show.

With that in mind, it’s worth noting that former WWE women’s wrestling star Gail Kim has been backstage at a number of recent WWE NXT shows over the past few months.

The company has kept things very quiet regarding Gail Kim’s presence behind-the-scenes at the weekly Tuesday night shows. It is said that Kim’s relationship with the current top executives and management figures in WWE is significantly better than the previous regime.

Kim was released by TNA Wrestling back in May after a long run as a behind-the-scenes executive.

There has been some talk making the rounds heading into this weekend regarding the possibility of Gail Kim making a surprise appearance at the returning all-women’s premium live event, WWE Evolution 2, which takes place on Sunday, July 13, 2025, from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

(H/T: Fightful Select)