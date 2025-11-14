Several backstage news and notes have surfaced this evening, with updates on stories including a celebrity that was recently kicked out of WWE Raw, Bianca Belair’s injury recovery status, Braun Strowman’s new show on the USA Network, as well as the mystery competitors in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament in WWE.

The following are a rundown of some of the notes.

Westside Gunn RAW Incident

At the time that Westside Gunn was kicked out of WWE Raw, with the word backstage being that officials were unhappy about him using WWE intellectual property. There’s no confirmation yet on whether WWE made any prior contact with him before the incident.

Bianca Belair Injury Update

Bianca Belair is still recovering from the bad finger injury that has kept her out of the ring for some time now. The knuckle on her previously broken finger still hasn’t returned to normal, and she isn’t cleared yet.

Braun Strowman’s Food Series Doing Strong Numbers

As reflected by viewership, Braun Strowman’s food-themed show is pulling big numbers thanks to strong SmackDown lead-ins on USA Network. Despite that, the crew was left uncertain about whether the series will receive a second-season order.

John Cena’s Tournament Surprise Entrants

The surprise names lined up for John Cena’s new tournament were kept extremely close to the vest this week, with even internal communication kept tight as WWE works to preserve the reveal.

(H/T: Fightful Select)