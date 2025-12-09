WWE’s massive video library could be on the move soon, but the future may look a lot different than fans expect.

With WWE’s current Peacock agreement for its archival content set to expire at the end of 2026, questions continue to swirl about where decades of footage might land next. One source reportedly reached out to WWE several times for an official answer but did not receive a firm response.

However, conversations with multiple people within and around the company have painted a clearer picture of internal expectations.

According to those sources, the belief is that WWE will not simply dump the full library onto a new platform. Instead, the expectation is a slow, staggered rollout of footage across YouTube and WWE’s existing Vault channels.

A few insiders pointed to WWE’s enormous footprint on YouTube, a reach that has historically given them a strong working relationship and “favorable” business terms with Google. Because WWE already generates strong buzz and steady revenue from its Vault channels, executives reportedly see that model as both financially sound and fan-development friendly.

In short: the Vault strategy isn’t expected to change dramatically, but more content may gradually appear across those channels once the Peacock portion of the deal wraps.

There’s also historical context here. WWE Network’s structure once allowed major content categories, including NXT, documentaries and Premium Live Events, to spin off into separate rights fees, which became extremely valuable assets for the company.

When WWE bundled the full library with PLEs and Saturday Night’s Main Event for the Peacock deal, it created a strong package at the time. But with the library’s standalone rights expiring soon, longtime company personnel claimed that the vault of old footage simply isn’t the needle-mover many fans assume it is.

One source described the library as a “nice boost” and a major attraction initially, but not something that would command a premium rights deal by itself in today’s market.

That said, WWE isn’t ruling anything out.

Another source noted that if a compelling outside offer comes in for the library, WWE will absolutely consider it, though the YouTube-forward approach is expected to continue either way.

