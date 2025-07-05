A familiar face may be back in the WWE fold.

Chavo Guerrero recently worked the WWE x AAA: World Collide event, but word now is that his involvement with WWE may go beyond the one-off appearance.

According to multiple sources who spoke with Chavo around the time of the crossover event, the former WWE Superstar reportedly indicated that he is officially back with the company in some capacity. WWE has not publicly confirmed the news as of this writing.

Chavo has remained active on the wrestling scene over the past year, working for and appearing at shows for such promotions as AAA, TNA, GCW, and a number of independents. He’s also kept busy outside the ring with various television projects.

In addition to appearing at Worlds Collide, Guerrero also made headlines in 2025 for an appearance on a rare live episode of TNA iMPACT!, joining the “First Class Penthouse” segment hosted by AJ Francis and KC Navarro.

We’ll keep you posted as more details on Chavo Guerrero’s WWE status become available.

(H/T: Fightful Select)