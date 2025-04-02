Bad Bunny may have known what he was talking about after all.

Earlier this year, international music sensation and WWE collaborator Bad Bunny sparked rumors about WWE Backlash potentially being hosted in Mexico. However, he did not provide specific details regarding a date or venue. These claims were swiftly refuted by multiple sources, confirming that no official arrangements had been made for Backlash to take place in Mexico.

Despite this, his remarks reignited speculation among fans, fueling discussions about WWE’s possible return to the country for a major event in the future.

Recent reports from WrestleVotes, shared during SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, indicate that WWE has been seriously considering hosting a premium live event in Mexico, with 2026 emerging as a likely time frame for such an event.

Addressing the topic, WrestleVotes stated, “Mexico has been discussed heavily. I don’t know if it’s official. The London thing is always there. They’re always wanting shows. They always put themselves out there to get big shows. Look, WWE is gonna go where they make the most money. Internationally has been selling out just as much as domestic.”

This year’s WWE Backlash premium live event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding a potential WWE premium live event coming to Mexico continue to emerge.