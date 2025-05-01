What is going on with three familiar faces from the WWE NXT brand?

After appearing on WWE Raw for the past two weeks, many assumed that Roxanne Perez and Stephanie Vaquer were simply part of the WWE main roster now.

That does not appear to be the case.

Earlier reports this week suggested that Roxanne Perez, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia had all been called up from NXT to the WWE main roster. However, one source has issued a clarification, noting that all three are still listed internally as part of the NXT roster.

Giulia appeared on the WWE main roster alongside Perez this week. It’s currently unclear whether their recent main roster appearances are permanent or just short-term assignments, however internally, they are still listed for the secondary brand.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding the WWE main roster call-ups of the aforementioned NXT trio continues to surface.

