WWE’s WrestleMania 42 main event picture has reportedly undergone a significant shake-up behind the scenes.

According to Dave Meltzer in today’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the long-discussed plan to headline WrestleMania 42 with a third Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match is no longer the direction WWE is pursuing.

The change came after Paul “Triple H” Levesque reportedly reconsidered the creative trajectory coming out of the Royal Rumble.

Meltzer explained that the concern centered on overexposure if WWE committed to another lengthy build for the same marquee matchup.

“The way it was explained is that Paul Levesque took another look at the Rumble-to-Mania planned direction and decided that doing a Rhodes vs. Reigns match for the third time in four years and spending months building the direction would lead to audience fatigue.”

As a result, WWE pivoted quickly. Meltzer noted that the revised WrestleMania plans — including the decision to crown Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion — were finalized within 48 hours of the title change actually taking place.

At this stage, WWE is said to be weighing two different WrestleMania 42 main event scenarios. One option would see Rhodes challenge McIntyre one-on-one for the WWE Championship, while the other would involve a triple threat match featuring Rhodes, McIntyre, and Jacob Fatu.

Meltzer added that Roman Reigns is currently expected to be removed from the WWE Championship picture for WrestleMania.

“We were told that Reigns will be the odd man out of the WWE title picture. He is scheduled to return at the Rumble and one would expect his direction to be clearer there.”

He further clarified the company’s current thinking:

“The two ideas for Mania at this point are a three-way for the title with Rhodes, Fatu and McIntyre, or just McIntyre vs. Rhodes.”

Another notable detail from the report is that both McIntyre and Rhodes were in favor of the title change. The belief was that Rhodes heading into WrestleMania chasing the championship — rather than defending it — would present a fresher and more compelling story for the biggest show of the year.

New WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is scheduled to appear on today’s episode of WWE SmackDown from London, where his ongoing storyline with Jacob Fatu and Cody Rhodes is expected to continue.