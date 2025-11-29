WWE appears to be making a serious push to bring Chris Jericho home.

The former AEW World Champion has been absent from the ring since dropping the ROH World Championship to Bandido back in April at Wrestle Dynasty. His future has been a frequent talking point ever since, with many expecting that Jericho could head back to WWE once his AEW contract expires at year’s end.

That speculation gained even more traction this week following a new report.

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE has officially made Jericho an offer centered around a retirement storyline.

“As noted many times, this one is a Jericho decision and all hints are in the WWE direction,” Meltzer stated. “I know that WWE has offered him a retirement storyline and those in WWE have said that’s what they’d be interested in. Others expect him to be there early next year but nothing is confirmed.”

While WWE has put its cards on the table, AEW leadership has continued to express interest in retaining him.

AEW President Tony Khan recently said in an interview that he would “love” for Jericho to work his final matches in AEW, though he stopped short of suggesting that this was the most likely outcome.

The Young Bucks echoed that sentiment earlier this month during a conversation with Adam’s Apple, making it clear they’d like Jericho to continue with the company, even if they aren’t exactly sure where his mindset is right now.

“We’re not sure where he’s at head space-wise right now,” Nick Jackson admitted. “I know he’s, like, on a break. And he’s trying to figure it out on his own. And sometimes you gotta let a wrestler like that figure it out on his own.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Chris Jericho's WWE and/or AEW future plans continue to surface.

