A mainstream crossover could be in the works for WrestleMania 42, as WWE reportedly has its sights set on one of the biggest names in sports.

With WrestleMania season heating up under the leadership of Paul “Triple H” Levesque, a new report suggests that NFL legend Tom Brady may end up playing a role in the festivities in Las Vegas.

In recent days, Brady has made headlines among wrestling fans after taking jabs at WWE, referring to the product as “cute” and “scripted.” The comments quickly sparked reactions from within the wrestling world, fueling speculation that something more could be brewing.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, WWE is indeed exploring the possibility of bringing Brady in for a cameo appearance on the grand stage.

But nothing is finalized just yet.

“From what I have been told, they are in negotiations for Tom Brady but there’s absolutely not a deal at this point for Tom Brady,” Meltzer stated. “So it could happen, obviously Logan Paul and Tom Brady are working. Everyone knows they’re working the angle. I think people have seen that coming in. But there could be something in some form at WrestleMania.”

That said, the recent back-and-forth between Brady and WWE talent may not be as genuine as it appears on the surface.

“It would not be a surprise and what they did in the (flag) football game was clearly to build it, all the talk of Tom Brady cutting down pro wrestlers and all the wrestlers responding, that is all storyline. That is not Tom Brady’s a d***, and he doesn’t respect pro wrestling.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Tom Brady goes off on WWE: “All their stuff is so cute and scripted and they know what’s going on, in a Football game you don’t know — There’s no fake BS we do in American Football.” (via @SInow) pic.twitter.com/KN8vDGZZHG — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 19, 2026

WWE stars want to see Tom Brady in the ring after calling professional wrestling “cute” 😬 pic.twitter.com/BQLDtHhOnL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 20, 2026