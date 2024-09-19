Contract signing season in WWE continues.

Already in 2024 thus far, WWE has re-signed Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Natalya, Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza, Cedric Alexander, Nikki Cross and several additional talents to new or extended deals.

As noted, WWE has been “very aggressively” getting ahead of negotiations with Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and Nia Jax before their respective deals with the company expire.

This is reportedly a far cry from the way they have handled similar situations in the past. One example would be Damian Priest, who re-signed right at the time his outstanding deal was set to expire.

In an update, WWE has reportedly approached Kevin Owens in addition to other talents in recent weeks about signing new contracts to remain with the company going forward.

As of this writing, “The Prize Fighter” has not yet inked a new deal, however the two sides are said to be talking. Owens’ deal is believed to be up at the end of 2024.

For what it’s worth, internal sources in AEW have made it clear that they are interested in bringing Kevin Owens into the fold and making him “#AllElite,” if and when such a possibility were to present itself.

In fact, if Owens ends up reaching free agency before re-upping with WWE, it is believed that AEW will make an official offer in an attempt to acquire his services.

We will keep you posted as additional updates on Kevin Owens and other WWE Superstars’ contract status continues to surface.