We have some new updates on this weekend’s Night of Champions and SmackDown events in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Concerns were raised Monday following reports of “U.S. jets scrambling over Saudi Arabia.”

Fightful Select is reporting that as of 2:30 PM EST today, talent scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia had not received any new updates or changes. They are still expected to fly out on Wednesday on a charter flight in time for SmackDown. As previously mentioned, additional fan events tied to the trip were anticipated, though not officially announced yet.

Several performers said they believe WWE is still working through the situation like everyone else.

For those wondering, talent are no longer receiving special bonuses for working the Saudi shows. Compensation for those appearances is now included in their standard contracts. There is no extra financial incentives being offered for this particular trip.

Finally, WrestleVotes spoke with a source set to travel to Saudi Arabia, who expressed hope that the company reconsiders making the trip given the current circumstances. Time will tell.