CM Punk will not be returning to WWE, as previously confirmed by recent reports.

Although it was reported there were initial talks between the two parties, no deal was reached despite Punk’s interest in returning.

As previously reported, WWE talent and higher-ups have also stated that there are currently no ongoing discussions. On Tuesday, it was reported that Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H had decided not to bring back CM Punk at this time.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, talks between the two sides have ended with a definitive “no” from WWE.

The decision was strong enough that company officials would be willing to say that they have no interest at this point and talks are dead right now.