WWE’s decision to temporarily extend SmackDown to a three-hour format has generated significant discussion among fans and industry insiders alike. While many initially speculated that the additional hour would provide an opportunity for underutilized talent to gain more screen time and showcase their abilities, recent backstage reports suggest that the reality has been quite the opposite.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, numerous individuals within WWE’s production and creative teams have expressed strong dissatisfaction with the three-hour format. The prevailing sentiment is that the extended runtime has led to a decline in the overall quality of the show rather than serving as a platform to elevate emerging talent. This perspective aligns with broader concerns in the wrestling community about whether a longer runtime necessarily equates to a better viewing experience.

Historically, WWE has faced similar challenges with its flagship show, Monday Night Raw, which transitioned to a three-hour format in 2012. While the move was intended to create more compelling content and expand storytelling opportunities, critics have often pointed out that the additional hour sometimes results in pacing issues, filler segments, and repetitive matchups. A similar pattern appears to be unfolding with SmackDown, leading to frustration among both performers and backstage personnel.

For those concerned about the long-term future of SmackDown’s runtime, sources indicate that the extension is not intended to be permanent. Reports suggest that WWE plans to revert SmackDown back to its traditional two-hour format after WrestleMania. However, the timeline for this shift is expected to occur closer to June rather than immediately following the major annual event.

As WWE continues to navigate the challenges of maintaining engaging weekly programming, it remains to be seen whether the temporary format change will have any lasting impact on SmackDown’s storytelling and viewership. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how WWE adapts in the coming months and whether the return to a two-hour show will bring back the level of quality that many feel has been lacking during the current three-hour experiment.

