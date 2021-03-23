There is now more evidence that the so-called Wednesday Night War between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite will be coming to an end with WrestleMania 37 Week.

After rumors on NXT possibly moving to Tuesday nights on the USA Network, it was reported back on March 15 that an internal production calendar listed the first NXT episode coming out of WrestleMania 37 Weekend as being scheduled for Tuesday, April 13 on the USA Network.

In an update, PWInsider now reports that WWE’s production schedule for the month of April now lists NXT TV airing on Tuesday night every week after WrestleMania 37 Weekend.

The first NXT Tuesday episode is scheduled for April 13, with fallout from the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event, and the show will continue to air on Tuesday nights every week after that.

The final NXT Wednesday night episode looks to be Night 1 of the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event on April 7. Night 2 of Takeover is scheduled to air that Thursday, via Peacock and the WWE Network.

There’s no word yet on if there are any plans to air a Wednesday night replay of NXT on the USA Network, but the move to Tuesdays looks like it will leave AEW alone on Wednesday nights.

NXT moving to Tuesday nights would put the show head-to-head against Impact Wrestling on AXS. NXT will likely remain in the 8pm time slot, the same time that Impact hits the air.

There’s no word on when WWE plans to announce the move to Tuesday nights, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

