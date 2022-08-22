On Friday’s SmackDown broadcast, WWE changed the Women’s Tag Team Title tournament match.

WWE first advertised the tournament match as Natalya vs. Sonya Deville vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark.

Stark and Lyons were replaced in the match by Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, who won and proceeded to the semi-finals next week.

During her NXT Heatwave bout against NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Stark sustained an injury that is thought to be a concussion.

On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Lyons had been removed from the bout because she could not enter Canada due to her not being vaccinated for COVID-19.

According to immigration regulations, visitors to Canada must present documentation of their vaccination.