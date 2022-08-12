There are reportedly no WWE NXT UK TV tapings currently scheduled for Great Britain.

We noted earlier how there is some uneasiness within the NXT UK brand after two sets of TV tapings planned for BT Sport Studios in London were nixed earlier this week.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that in response to rumors of the NXT UK brand shuttering, the only thing confirmed as of now is that currently there are no NXT UK TV tapings scheduled for the UK.

Several NXT UK Superstars are scheduled to be in Florida later this month to work NXT 2.0 events. It’s possible that NXT UK TV content will be taped there or in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center, but that has not been confirmed.

Some of the names being brought to Florida include Charlie Dempsey, who is the son of AEW’s William Regal, plus the Gallus stable – Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, and Wolfgang. There’s talk of more NXT UK Superstars being brought to Florida later this month, but these are the names most prominently mentioned internally.

The NXT UK TV tapings at BT Sport Studios in London were nixed due to coverage of soccer in the same studio. It was noted that “a lot of uneasiness” on the brand stems from talent concern over the fact that the shows were not moved to a different venue.

Two matches have been announced for next Thursday’s NXT UK episode on Peacock and the WWE Network, which have already been taped. Those matches are first round bouts for the tournament to crown a new NXT UK Champion – Tyler Bate vs. Kenny Williams and Mark Andrews vs. Joe Coffey. This week’s NXT UK episode featured the two first round bouts from the left side of the bracket – Trent Seven defeated Wolfgang, and Oliver Carter defeated Charlie Dempsey. The NXT UK Title has been vacant since Ilja Dragunov announced last week that he suffered a severe ankle injury the week before in retaining over Wolfgang. It looks like the tournament finals to crown a new champion, which has been taped already, will air on Thursday, August 25.

There is no word yet on when NXT UK will resume taping new content, or if they will tape matches while NXT UK Superstars are in the United States.

