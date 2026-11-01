An interesting backstage detail has surfaced regarding WWE’s recent venue change for Crown Jewel 2026.

According to one source, sources at WWE headquarters indicated that they first learned about the venue relocation when Riyadh Season publicly announced the change on social media.

The November 7 premium live event was originally scheduled to take place at Riyadh Season Stadium at King Abdullah Financial District before being moved to The Venue, also known as ANB Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The relocation comes amid ongoing concerns surrounding security and travel conditions in the region.

The report suggests that at least some personnel at WWE headquarters were not informed of the venue change before the public announcement.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 remains scheduled for Saturday, November 7.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.

نود التنويه أنه تقرر نقل عرض "WWE كراون جول" إلى موقع جديد، وسيتم استرداد كامل قيمة التذاكر لجميع المشترين، على أن يُعاد طرح التذاكر للجميع خلال الـ48 ساعة المقبلة. We would like to inform you that “WWE Crown Jewel” has been moved to a new venue. All ticket holders will receive a full refund, and tickets will be re-released to everyone within the next 48 hours. — موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season (@RiyadhSeason) October 28, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)