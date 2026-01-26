WWE’s long-term plans for WrestleMania in Indianapolis appear to be coming into clearer focus.

Though fans in the city may have to wait several more years.

In 2024, WWE announced a major partnership with the Indiana Sports Corporation that would bring three of the company’s biggest Premium Live Events — WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam — to the state. That partnership officially got underway earlier this year when the 2025 Royal Rumble was held at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While Indianapolis is firmly in WWE’s future plans, WrestleMania is not expected to land there right away. Current projections suggest the event would not take place in Indianapolis until at least 2028, with WWE already having other major commitments lined up.

WWE is slated to return to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 42, followed by WrestleMania 43 in 2027, which is expected to be held in Saudi Arabia — marking the first time the event would take place overseas. Indianapolis previously hosted Wrestlepalooza last September, a move widely viewed as part of WWE’s broader effort to maintain goodwill with the city.

There is also the possibility that if SummerSlam were to be held in Indianapolis in 2027, WrestleMania could be pushed back even further, potentially not arriving until 2029 at the earliest. WWE has a history of adjusting long-term event plans, including past instances where announced host cities were later changed.

At present, WrestleMania is believed to be committed to four different cities in the coming years, making 2029 the most realistic target for Indianapolis. WWE has not yet announced official dates for either WrestleMania or SummerSlam in the city.

(H/T: Fightful Select)