“The Last Time Is Now” for John Cena.

But “The Last Time Is 2026” for ‘The Phenomenal’ AJ Styles.

It appears WWE is already planning ahead for the eventual retirement of one of its most accomplished stars.

According to Dave Meltzer on a the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, WWE has begun internal preparations for the retirement of AJ Styles, with the belief that ‘The Phenomenal One’ will hang up his boots in 2026.

Meltzer noted that conversations have already started within the company about how to properly handle what is expected to be AJ Styles’ farewell run.

“There is a plan in play for how to handle AJ Styles’ retirement in 2026,” Meltzer revealed.

While the creative details are still being finalized, WWE reportedly intends to give Styles a significant send-off befitting his legendary career, not a quiet exit from television.

“It’s not fully locked in or anything, but the idea is, ‘We’re gonna do something,’” Meltzer added.

Meltzer emphasized that, internally, WWE expects 2026 to mark the end of Styles’ in-ring career, pointing to his own previous remarks about winding things down.

“So yeah, they believe he’s retiring next year,” Meltzer said.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding AJ Styles’ status continue to surface.