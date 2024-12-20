“The Best in the World” versus “The Original Tribal Chief” on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in “Sin City.”

That’s the direction WWE appears to be headed for WrestleMania 41 on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WWE sources indicate that CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns is being heavily discussed for next year’s WrestleMania. Initially, this match was not part of WWE’s plans, but the direction seems to have shifted in recent weeks.

CM Punk has reportedly personally expressed interest in the matchup.

Roman Reigns and CM Punk have faced each other in a televised singles match only once, nearly 11 years ago. That bout took place during WWE’s Old School Raw in January 2014, where Reigns secured the victory.

Months later, CM Punk gave a post-WWE interview mentioning that the company instructed him to “make Roman look strong,” a comment that became a long-standing talking point. Additionally, Reigns was not particularly supportive of Punk’s return to WWE in 2023.

This proposed match represents a significant shift from WWE’s earlier plans for both wrestlers, none of which involved The Rock. However, sources note that if The Rock confirms his participation in WrestleMania, the card could undergo substantial changes, including this match.

