A showdown of monstrous WWE bad-asses is coming soon.

WWE officials are said to be internally discussing the possibility of a major showdown between Bron Breakker and Brock Lesnar.

According to one source, the idea has been floated for a marquee match on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in 2026, as WWE has been discussing Breakker vs. Lesnar taking place at WrestleMania 42.

While nothing has been confirmed, sources indicate the match is being considered as a potential high-profile attraction for the biggest event of the year in “Sin City” in 2026.

As seen during last Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, and again at the historic WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN special event this past Saturday night, WWE has already started the process of re-aligning “The Advocate” Paul Heyman with “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar on the blue brand on WWE SmackDown, despite currently being “The Oracle” for The Vision faction consisting of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on the red brand on WWE Raw.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

