There has been some buzz behind-the-scenes in WWE regarding a potential John Cena vs. R-Truth match taking place in the near future.

The bout would reportedly be part of the remaining 24 scheduled appearances for “The Greatest of All-Time” in WWE, following his highly anticipated showdown with Randy Orton at tonight’s WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event.

While nothing has been officially confirmed just yet in terms of a date or specific event, there has been internal chatter about Cena possibly appearing at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show later this month. The event is currently slated to emanate from Tampa, Florida on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

The current expectation is for ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against social media mega-star Logan Paul in the headline attraction. However, a marquee non-title co-main event featuring John Cena in action against a beloved and entertaining veteran like R-Truth is said to be under consideration, and would fit well together with an Uso-Paul title tilt as a good double main event.

