WWE is reportedly putting together a new tag team featuring a legendary veteran and a promising rising star.

According to a new report by one source, Natalya is expected to team up with Maxxine Dupri of Alpha Academy as part of a new tandem in the women’s tag division. The duo is said to be getting the name The Dungeon Dolls for their new team.

The name is obviously a nod to Natalya’s Hart Family heritage and training background.

WWE is currently in the process of securing the trademark rights to the team name for use across TV, merchandise, and other branding via a filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Over the past few months, WWE has been building their on-screen dynamic through backstage digital exclusives on WWE Raw, which have featured Dupri turning to Natalya for mentorship in hopes of sharpening her skills. While Natalya appeared reluctant at first, the two eventually joined forces for the first time during the Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match on the April 11 episode of WWE SmackDown.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the new Dungeon Dolls women’s tag-team continues to surface.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Backstage Pass)