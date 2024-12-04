Will “The Final Boss” be taking part at WrestleMania 41 next year in Las Vegas, Nevada?

Based on the early word making the rounds this week, it doesn’t appear that The Rock will be involved in WrestleMania 41 in 2025. WWE’s creative team is working as though The Rock won’t be part of the event, according to one source.

The Rock reportedly informed WWE he would be unavailable for WrestleMania 41. However, The Rock later dismissed those claims on Instagram, urging fans not to “believe that sh*t.”

Despite this, several WWE insiders have confirmed creative plans are moving forward under the assumption that The Rock won’t participate. That said, WWE remains realistic about the unpredictability of The Rock’s availability, with plans being fluid, much like how things unfolded at WWE Bad Blood.

Sources within WWE have insisted that The Rock’s appearance at WWE Bad Blood was a last-minute decision, mainly to get him on screen without advancing a major storyline. WWE was aware of the possibility but only received confirmation the week of the event. This led to the Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk Hell in a Cell match opening the PLE. On the day of the event, The Rock was reportedly present throughout and arrived visibly in his pickup truck before the show.

Currently, The Rock has wrapped filming the live-action Moana, which is expected to undergo reshoots in 2026. The Rock and Cody Rhodes “filmed something” during the Moana premiere. The nature of the footage remains unclear, and it’s uncertain whether it will ever be released. In a recent interview promoting Moana, The Rock referred to Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Nick Khan as “WWE family.”

As of now, there’s no definitive confirmation that The Rock is “100 percent out” of WrestleMania 41.

