Braun Strowman is scheduled to be a regular on the WWE SmackDown brand moving forward.

As noted, Braun Strowman made his big WWE return during last night’s post-Clash at The Castle edition of RAW from Kansas City. During a Fatal 4 Way to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos with The New Day, Alpha Academy, Los Lotharios and The Street Profits, Strowman came out and destroyed all four teams, and several security guards. Strowman later told a WWE camera man that he would be on Friday’s SmackDown to explain everything, and that since he’s back, no one in the locker room is safe.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that Strowman is listed internally as a SmackDown Superstar. Current plans call for The Monster of All Monsters to work as a babyface on the blue brand.

Strowman took to Twitter after last night’s return and wrote, “I’ve missed you all so very much!!!!! #ThankYou”

For what it’s worth, Strowman is still listed on the official WWE Alumni roster as of this writing, and has not been added back to RAW or SmackDown. That should change now that he’s been revealed as a SmackDown Superstar.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Strowman’s WWE return. Below is the full tweet from Strowman, along with the related clips from last night’s RAW:

I’ve missed you all so very much!!!!! #ThankYou — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) September 6, 2022

