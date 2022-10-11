Bray Wyatt is reportedly set to work the WWE SmackDown brand moving forward.

A new report from PWInsider notes that as of last word, Wyatt is only scheduled for appearances on the SmackDown brand moving forward. It’s possible that this could change, but for now he is earmarked for the blue brand.

For what it’s worth, the official WWE roster still has Wyatt listed as an Alumni Superstar, but that should change soon. He has not been added to RAW or SmackDown on the official WWE website roster as of this writing.

As noted, Wyatt has been announced for Friday’s SmackDown from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. The teaser promo released for SmackDown, seen below, asks what Wyatt has in store for his return to the blue brand. This will be Wyatt’s first SmackDown appearance since The Fiend defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of the WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on October 9, 2020.

After returning at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday night, Wyatt did not appear in front of the crowd at last night’s RAW in Brooklyn. WWE announced Wyatt for SmackDown but did not state whether or not he will appear live in front of the crowd, but it’s interesting to note that the WWE Events website has Wyatt listed along with other Superstars booked to appear live, indicating that he will be there in the ring, in front of the NOLA crowd.

You can also see Wyatt’s promo from last night’s RAW season premiere below. You can click here for a new report on non-WWE offers Wyatt received, along with news on his new WWE merchandise. You can click here for Jim Cornette’s comments on why he didn’t like Wyatt’s return to WWE.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.