Current creative plans reportedly call for Jaxson Ryker to be a babyface on the WWE RAW brand.

Last night’s RAW saw Ryker debut a new look and continue his feud with former partner Elias, one week after Elias walked out on the United States Marine during a Memorial Day match against RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos. Last night’s match ended with a count out win for Ryker as Elias walked out on the match.

In an update, PWInsider reports that the plan moving forward is for Ryker to be on the babyface side of the red brand roster, while Elias will continue working as a heel. There had been some speculation on Elias and Ryker switching roles, but word now is that Ryker will be working as a face.

As seen below, Kevin Patrick tried to get a word with Elias after the match but he was in no mood to talk.

Ryker has not commented on the storyline development but he did re-tweet a fan who wrote, “This the @JaxsonRykerWWE I been waiting the same Ruthless attitude that Tna gunner I miss #ImpactWrestling #MondayNightraw”

Stay tuned for more on the Elias vs. Ryker feud. Below are related clips from last night:

