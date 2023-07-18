JD McDonagh will not be joining The Judgment Day any time soon.

As we’ve noted, it was reported that WWE had plans for McDonagh to link up with mentor Finn Balor and The Judgment Day, to play off of McDonagh’s history with Balor. WWE then teased a storyline with McDonagh and Balor on RAW TV for a few weeks, but there has been no follow-up in the last month.

In an update, a new report from @WRKDWrestling notes that creative plans for McDonagh and The Judgment Day have been halted for the time being.

No reason was given for the storyline being postponed, but McDonagh has been reduced to working WWE Main Event in recent weeks. After being called to RAW in the WWE Draft, McDonagh worked the Intercontinental Title Contender Battle Royal on the May 15 RAW, then wrestled Dolph Ziggler to a double count out on May 29. He then took a loss to Apollo Crews on the June 22 edition of WWE Main Event, but defeated Crews the following week on Main Event. McDonagh defeated Akira Tozawa on the July 6 Main Event episode, but was defeated by Crews again at Monday’s pre-RAW tapings, which will air on this week’s Main Event show.

