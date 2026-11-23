Paul Heyman’s return to WWE television may not be too far off.

After being absent from WWE programming for several weeks, “The Wiseman” is reportedly expected to resurface in the near future.

“Paul Heyman is due to be back relatively soon,” one source stated in a new report regarding the WWE Hall of Famer’s status.

It was noted that WWE is currently in somewhat of a holding pattern creatively, with several major storylines expected to begin taking shape coming out of WWE Survivor Series and heading into Royal Rumble season and the road to WrestleMania 43.

“Right now, you’re in that kind of a holding period where you’re getting around the bend here, getting to Survivor Series,” another source stated. “This is when things play out as it pertains to not just Survivor Series, but leading into Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. All these things start to happen this time every year. So we’ll have a guy like Paul Heyman back on TV.”

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)