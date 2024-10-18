WWE has yet to announce their annual Holiday show in late-December at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The company has made a tradition in recent years of running MSG on December 26, however they have yet to announce the show for this year.

WWE has sent out promotional materials to advertise their final live events from now until the end of 2024, and the traditional 12/26 date at MSG is not included.

This comes in a year where WWE has greatly scaled back their live event schedule, particularly domestic shows, with the majority of non-televised events coming in the form of international live events.

According to reports, there is still a chance the WWE MSG show on 12/26 still happens.

One source insists the date is still listed internally in the company’s talent relations app as an “upcoming show.” Whether or not the show is planned but hasn’t been announced yet is something that will be confirmed within the coming days/weeks, if, in fact, things are headed that direction.

