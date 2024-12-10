WWE is set to incorporate elements of a new show during tonight’s taping for NXT on CW.

As of the morning of December 10, WWE plans to film content for an upcoming A&E program. Reports suggest this will include a match, with one source indicating Elijah Holyfield’s involvement.

This development stands out for a few reasons. Holyfield, a former NFL player and Cincinnati Bengal, was signed by WWE less than a month ago.

Additionally, WWE recently announced a new A&E series reminiscent of Tough Enough.

When Holyfield makes his in-ring debut, he will officially join the ranks of second-generation WWE Superstars. His father, legendary heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield, appeared in a match against Matt Hardy during Saturday Night’s Main Event in 2007.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)