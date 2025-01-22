The idea for a WWE revival of EVOLVE is “still in play,” though nothing has been officially confirmed.

Some independent wrestlers have reportedly been contacted about their availability for a possible taping, but the initial date discussed was postponed.

Currently, there are no internal WWE schedules listing anything specific for the brand, which would likely feature WWE NIL (Next In Line) talents. Gabe Sapolsky, who has been overseeing the WWE NIL program, is expected to handle the creative direction if the revival moves forward.

While there are ongoing discussions, nothing has been made “official” at this time. It wouldn’t be surprising if something materialized before WrestleMania, but as of now, it remains unconfirmed.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)