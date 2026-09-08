Cody Rhodes showed a more ruthless side against Randy Orton at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event, but it reportedly won’t lead to a full-blown heel turn.

At least not yet.

Despite the speculation coming out of their brutal main event on September 6, one source reports that WWE currently has no plans to officially turn Rhodes heel. The possibility has not been ruled out entirely, but it does not appear to be the direction the company is taking at this time.

Rhodes’ merchandise success is said to be a significant factor in that decision. “The American Nightmare” remains one of WWE’s most popular stars with merchandise-buying fans, and the company reportedly has no desire to risk millions of dollars in sales for the sake of a potentially compelling heel storyline.

That does not necessarily mean Rhodes’ character will remain unchanged. WWE could continue exploring a darker and more aggressive side of him without committing to a complete turn.

That edge was on display throughout Rhodes’ match with Orton at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The main event descended into a violent brawl that spilled into the crowd near Rhodes’ family and left Orton covered in blood.

Rhodes attacked Orton with the steel steps, unloaded with repeated punches and connected with two Cross Rhodes. He also teased using Orton’s banned punt kick before “The Viper” begged him to stop.

It proved to be a trap, however, as Orton delivered a low blow before hitting an RKO to steal the victory.

(H/T: WrestleVotes)