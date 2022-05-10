WWE reportedly has no plans to crown the first Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

As noted, last night’s RAW saw RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro announce that they are going to Friday’s SmackDown to demand a title unification match against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The storyline is that they will confront The Bloodline and ask Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to make the match official. RK-Bro vs. The Usos in a Winners Take All Title Unification Match was previously announced for WrestleMania Backlash, but that was changed to a six-man with Drew McIntyre teaming with Riddle and Randy Orton for a loss.

In an update, while Orton and Riddle will be on Friday’s SmackDown to ask for the match, word going around is that WWE does not want to unify the titles, and that is not in the works, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was noted that the current idea is for The Usos and RK-Bro to compete in a major match, but there likely will be some sort of DQ finish as WWE does not want to unify the titles right now. The match may end up having the Winners Take All Title Unification stipulation, but the current plans do not call for the titles to be merged.

There’s no word yet on if RK-Bro vs. The Usos will take place at WWE Hell In a Cell on June 5, but we will keep you updated.

