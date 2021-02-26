WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is reportedly against the idea of using cardboard cutouts for the WrestleMania 37 crowd.

As noted before, via @Wrestlevotes, WWE officials were reportedly discussing the use of fan cutouts in the WrestleMania 37 crowd at Raymond James Stadium after the NFL used the same thing for the recent Super Bowl game at the same venue, and pulled it off with making the stadium look good.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that there are several people in WWE pushing for the cutouts to be used in a similar fashion at WrestleMania because of how full the stadium looking. However, word now is that McMahon, at least initially, is not in favor of the cutouts.

WWE is planning on a limited crowd of actual fans at WrestleMania 37. It’s expected that details on tickets and socially-distanced seating will be announced soon.

WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Stay tuned for more.

