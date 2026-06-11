Interest within WWE appears to be growing regarding this weekend’s UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House.

In addition to the WWE talent already scheduled to participate in Fan Fest activities, sources indicate that several other WWE personalities have expressed interest in attending the event on Sunday, June 14.

Apparently a number of performers have contacted the company about being part of the festivities, even if only as attendees rather than in any official role.

Beyond on-screen talent, multiple WWE staff members and backstage personnel are also expected to be in attendance throughout the weekend, further strengthening the company’s presence at what is shaping up to be a high-profile event.

While it remains to be seen exactly which yet to be advertised WWE names ultimately make the trip, there is notable interest from within the organization surrounding UFC’s White House event.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)