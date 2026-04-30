WrestleMania 44 is already generating major buzz behind the scenes.

During a recent appearance, WWE President Nick Khan teased the company’s long-term plans for the blockbuster event, hinting that fans will be surprised by a future host city and saying, “wait until you see where we go.”

New details have since surfaced pointing to Nashville, Tennessee as a strong contender.

According to backstage talk, WWE is currently in active discussions with officials in Nashville about bringing WrestleMania to the city. The event would reportedly take place at the new Nissan Stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2027 as the future home of the Tennessee Titans.

Those within the city are said to be optimistic about the talks, with some believing negotiations are nearing the finish line.

We’ll see if that holds up.

It’s worth noting that similar claims have been made in the past by various cities hoping to land WrestleMania, sometimes as a way to build momentum around their bid.

Additionally, WWE still has commitments to bring future WrestleMania events to New Orleans and Indianapolis, which could factor into the timeline for any official announcement regarding WrestleMania 44.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)