Fightful Select has released a new report regarding WWE producers getting tryouts, and what the routine looks like working next to a veteran producer.

-Ariya Daivari was helping out as a producer backstage for over a month and was recently given his first solo assignment this past Monday, which was a matchup between Apollo Crews and Akira Tozawa that took place on Main Event. It was listed that Daivari produced a match between Otis and R-Truth as well, but that turned out to be Shane Helms.

-Speaking of the Otis and R-Truth match…it was nixed at the last minute because Main Event already had Crews vs Tozawa, and T-Bar vs. Reggie, and WWE have never run three matches on that program.

-The report also mentions that a veteran producer is usually listed alongside someone who is getting a tryout, and that Daivari was back working with one on Friday. Joe Hennig, who also participated in tryouts, was given a shot at the SmackDown tapings.

