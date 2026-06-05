The battle for wrestling fans’ attention on June 28 is shaping up to be one of the busiest days on the 2026 wrestling calendar.

As previously reported, WWE will present NXT Great American Bash live on The CW Network on Sunday, June 28, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The special marks a notable milestone for the brand, as it will be the first NXT Premium Live Event to air on The CW since the show moved to the network.

However, the timing has raised eyebrows throughout the industry.

NXT Great American Bash is scheduled to air directly opposite AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which is also set to begin at 7 p.m. ET on the same night. The scheduling conflict was not accidental.

It was stated that WWE is typically very deliberate with its event planning and suggested the company intentionally placed the NXT special against AEW’s pay-per-view. He added that WWE will likely present the overlap as a coincidence despite the belief that the move was strategic.

The scheduling discussion has reignited debate over WWE’s previous efforts to counter-program AEW events.

One example was last year’s All In: Texas weekend, when WWE loaded the same market with multiple major events. The company ran an NXT show during the afternoon, followed by Bill Goldberg’s retirement event later that evening, while also presenting the Evolution premium live event the following day. Those shows took place around the same time as AEW’s biggest event of the year.

Despite internal confidence that AEW had been put in a difficult position, the report noted that All In: Texas ultimately delivered strong business results and was widely praised by fans.

Interestingly, the numbers reportedly favored AEW as well. Saturday Night’s Main Event was said to have recorded the lowest worldwide audience of any SNME special on Netflix, drawing approximately 100,000 views. Meanwhile, All In: Texas reportedly generated the fourth-highest pay-per-view buyrate in AEW history and finished as the promotion’s top-performing pay-per-view event of the year.

Even so, the belief among some WWE officials is that continued counter-programming efforts could eventually have a negative impact on AEW’s audience and overall business.

June 28 will not only feature WWE and AEW competing for viewers. TNA Wrestling is also entering the mix, as Slammiversary is scheduled to begin earlier in the day at 3 p.m. ET. Then, just 24 hours before the crowded Sunday lineup, WWE will present Night of Champions from Saudi Arabia on June 27.

Excited to finally share this one.@WWENXT and @TheCW present The Great American Bash Sunday, June 28 at 7e/4p. See you tonight for #WWENXT at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/iFbEGgm8wl — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 2, 2026

(H/T: Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com)