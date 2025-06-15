Damage CTRL is no more—at least for now.

According to internal WWE sources, the decision to disband the faction was made quietly back in early May, around the time Dakota Kai was officially released from the company. Word was passed down to WWE commentators and on-air talent to stop referring to any of the remaining members as part of “Damage CTRL” around that time.

With Bayley branching off on her own, Dakota Kai gone, Asuka still recovering from injury, and Kairi Sane sidelined as well, that left IYO SKY as the last active member. By the time Kairi Sane made her return, WWE had already moved on from the group behind the scenes.

Now that Asuka is back on TV, there’s been some speculation about a possible reunion, but as of now, there are no plans to bring the group back together.

That said, sources noted that we could still see former members team up from time to time, and the Damage CTRL name could potentially be revived in the future if the right opportunity arises.

(H/T: Fightful Select)