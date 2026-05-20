A new update has surfaced regarding WWE’s signing of Nikki Blackheart.

Blackheart made her official WWE debut in a dark match taped at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday ahead of the May 19 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network in Orlando, FL.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, writing to subscribers on X, Blackheart quickly emerged as a top WWE target following WrestleMania 2025, with strong internal support behind the scenes.

“Update on Nikki Blackheart and WWE: She is no longer an indie wrestler,” Alvarez wrote. “She is a former cheerleader for the NHL Florida Panthers who trained under Gangrel. Right after Mania 2025 she ended up HEAVILY on WWE’s radar, said to be top five. She was heavily praised by Bayley, so her tryout was basically a guarantee. That was this past February. She very recently moved to Orlando and is one of the few that have still yet to be officially announced by WWE, but all are officially in Orlando and under the typical starting PC/NXT contracts which are usually about three years.“

Alvarez also noted that Blackheart is not the only recent signee who has yet to be publicly announced by the company.

“There are also three other names besides Nikki that have been signed but haven’t been announced by WWE yet,” he noted.