Otis has been noticeably absent from WWE programming in recent weeks, with his last match taking place on the May 5, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, where he suffered a loss to Rusev.

According to a report from one source, the former Alpha Academy member has been sidelined due to injury and is currently off the active WWE roster.

Sources close to the situation indicate that Otis recently underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in order to diagnose and address the issue. While the expectation is that he won’t be out of action for an extended period, recovery timelines can always fluctuate depending on how the situation progresses.

WWE effectively wrote Otis off of television on the aforementioned 5/5 episode of WWE Raw, where Rusev threw Otis shoulder-first into the steel ring post on two occasions.

We will keep you updated as additional information continues to surface regarding the injury recovery and WWE return status of Otis.

