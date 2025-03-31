– Pat McAfee and Michael Cole will once again be on the call for today’s international episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, which features a special start-time of 3pm EST. / Noon PST. from the O2 Arena in London, England. McAfee returned last week at the WWE Raw show in Glasgow, Scotland, after missing the show the previous week in Brussels, Belgium.

– In an interesting note, neither of the winners of the 2025 Royal Rumble matches will be competing in the actual main event at either night of WrestleMania 41 this year. While “Main Event” Jey Uso will challenge GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and Charlotte Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship, neither bout are scheduled to close the show at either night of WrestleMania 41. As noted, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship is scheduled as the main event for WrestleMania 41 Sunday on April 20, while CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins will serve as the main event for WrestleMania 41 Saturday on April 19.

– As noted, Drew McIntyre suffered a legitimate injury to his eyes after being slammed onto the windshield of a car by Damian Priest on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in London, England. Although McIntyre noted that it was “real glass” in reference to the infamous CM Punk and Jungle Boy incident in AEW, it was confirmed that it was not actually real glass. McIntyre did, however, appear to suffer an eye injury of some sort. A photo of him wearing an eye patch after Friday’s show has surfaced, which you can view below.

– Former WWE NXT Superstar Von Wagner made his Ring Of Honor in-ring debut at the ROH Wrestling television taping for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub from this past Saturday night’s AEW Collision event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Wagner performed under his real name, Cal Bloom.