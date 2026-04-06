Backstage details from last week’s WWE Raw begin to paint a clearer picture of how the March 30 episode came together behind the scenes.

A look at the internal rundown reveals the creative team assignments for several key segments and matches featured throughout the show.

On the writing side, the backstage segment involving Speed, Adam Pearce and Danhausen was handled by John Trowbridge and Mike Mirabile. Trowbridge also teamed with Brian Parise for “The Vision and Speed” backstage segment, while Bryan Yang was responsible for scripting Finn Balor’s promo.

Elsewhere, Parise pulled double duty on the night, also writing the Adam Pearce and Paul Heyman backstage segment.

When it came to in-ring production, Shane Helms and Jamie Noble produced The Usos vs. The Vision, while Jason Jordan had a busy night producing multiple segments, including the Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer brawl, as well as Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. The Irresistible Forces.

Michael Hayes oversaw the Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar segment, and also co-produced the major in-ring promo segment featuring Paul Heyman, Adam Pearce, Gunther and Seth Rollins alongside Bobby Roode.

Abyss was listed as the producer for Penta vs. Kofi Kingston, while Petey Williams handled IYO Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

There were also several notable omissions and behind-the-scenes curiosities.

Interestingly, Stephanie McMahon, Gunther and Seth Rollins were not listed on the internal rundowns for the show.

That raises some eyebrows.

Additionally, no writer or producer was credited for the CM Punk and Roman Reigns segment, and no writers were attached to the international break promos.

One more intriguing note is that an alternate version of the Punk and Reigns segment reportedly existed, with plans at one point calling for Punk to attack Reigns in the aisle.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)