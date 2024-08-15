Some good news for fans of Judgment Day.

A report surfaced earlier in the week revealing that WWE was considering changing the name of the faction now that it is in a new incarnation following the addition of Liv Morgan and Carlito and the dismissal of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. A thrown around name was the term “Street Trash,” which many in the WWE Universe greatly disliked and aired their displeasure on social media.

Fortunately, it seems that WWE has come to their senses. According to WrestleVotes, the group will continue to be called Judgment Day going forward. However, “Street Trash” will be incorporated within the groups gimmick and merchandising will be pushing out items with the name in it. This new report reveals that Finn Balor came up with the idea and it was approved by higher-ups.

Are you happy that Judgment Day is sticking around? How do you feel about the addition of Street Trash? Give your thoughts in the comments below.