The future appears wide open for one of the most respected tag teams in modern wrestling.

Following their WWE departure, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley of the Motor City Machine Guns are expected to officially become free agents in July.

Once available, the duo is anticipated to draw strong interest across the wrestling landscape, with multiple companies likely to pursue them. There is already a belief within industry circles that they won’t be short on options.

One promotion long associated with the team is viewed internally as a natural fit, while many expect All Elite Wrestling to emerge as a leading contender for their services.

As of now, it remains unclear whether any formal discussions have taken place.

Within WWE, there was a sense that Sabin and Shelley remained confident about their ability to stay active and successful outside the company.

Both are expected to continue wrestling moving forward, while also dedicating time to their band, GRPPLNG.

Simple as that.

They’re not slowing down anytime soon.

At the same time, those familiar with the situation indicated the pair had hoped for more in-ring opportunities during their run.

While they were said to be appreciative of being utilized, their appearances reportedly became less frequent in recent months.

Notably, the Motor City Machine Guns were not scheduled to travel for last week’s SmackDown tapings, further signaling the winding down of their time with the company.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the tag team has been at the center of a competitive recruiting battle. Back in 2024, they received an offer from AEW, but ultimately landed in WWE after the company matched the deal.

Now, with free agency on the horizon, the bidding war could be back on.

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(H/T: Fightful Select)