Another round of WWE roster changes has come into focus, with two more names now confirmed gone.

JC Mateo and Tonga Loa have officially departed WWE, as both talents are now listed in the Alumni section of the company’s website and are no longer featured among active Superstars.

The news was further backed up by Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, who shared an update with subscribers.

“New Day, Jeff Cobb and Tonga Loa among the confirmed cuts this morning,” he wrote. “Last week one person told me New Day was cut but it didn’t happen. Turns out there were cuts made over a week ago but due to things that had to be worked out the names didn’t come out until today.”

Alvarez continued, “Based on names I was given but could not confirm last night, I believe a few more have yet to be announced, one for sure.”

These exits come as part of the broader wave of post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts, which also includes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, reportedly a mutual split.

Loa’s departure marks the end of his second run with WWE after returning at Backlash 2024. His final match came on the April 13 episode of Raw, where he teamed with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga in a losing effort.

Mateo, formerly known as Jeff Cobb, had a shorter run after debuting at Backlash 2025 following a lengthy stint in NJPW. His last appearance came on the April 24 SmackDown in tag team action.

Notably, neither Mateo nor Loa appeared on Friday’s SmackDown.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as more information continues to surface regarding these reported exits.