The fallout from WWE’s latest wave of roster shakeups continues to send shockwaves through the locker room.

Following earlier reports, it’s now been confirmed that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are on their way out of WWE after a mutually agreed-upon release. As expected, both are subject to the standard 90-day non-compete clause before becoming free agents.

The immediate reaction backstage was one of genuine surprise. Multiple WWE talents reportedly expressed disbelief at the news, noting that Kingston in particular had long been viewed as a “lifer” within the company. That sentiment quickly shifted, however, with many acknowledging a growing reality: in today’s landscape, nobody is truly untouchable.

From a branding standpoint, both stars will face some adjustments moving forward. Kingston is expected to retain use of “Kofi,” as it is part of his real name, but “Kingston” remains WWE-owned. Meanwhile, “Xavier Woods” is also a WWE trademark, though he has already built recognition outside the company under the name Austin Creed. As for “The New Day,” that intellectual property remains firmly under WWE control and cannot be used elsewhere.

Behind the scenes, the departures are said to be part of a larger financial directive. Sources indicate that TKO Group Holdings has tasked WWE with reducing payroll by millions, resulting in a string of recent talent cuts and exits. Kingston and Woods, both reportedly earning well into seven figures annually, became notable casualties of that effort.

Despite the circumstances, interest in the duo is already said to be significant. We’re told that several prominent names within All Elite Wrestling have been advocating for the company to pursue both talents, which comes as little surprise given their star power and track record.

Interestingly, the timing adds another layer to the story. Kingston and Woods had both signed new WWE deals in 2025 that were believed to run through at least 2030. However, sources now say the decision to leave had effectively been made by early last week, with the pair finalizing and securing their release paperwork shortly thereafter.

A major chapter in WWE history has officially come to a close, but the ripple effects are only just beginning.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as more information continues to surface regarding these reported exits.

(H/T: Fightful Select)