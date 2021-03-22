As noted, WWE announced after Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view that Andrade has been released from the company. You can click here for that report and their statement.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that there is a 90-day non-compete clause attached to Andrade’s contract. That clause will expire on Sunday, June 20.

Andrade requested his WWE release earlier this month and it had been reported that WWE likely was not going to grant the request, making him sit the rest of his deal out, if they didn’t bring him back to work. It’s now being reported that there was a “change of heart” over the past week. People in WWE were surprised to hear of the release as word going around last week was that it was not expected to be “immediately granted” for various reasons.

There’s no word yet on what the future holds for Andrade, but he will be able to continue using the “Andrade” name, but not the extension of “Cien Almas” that he used before with WWE.

